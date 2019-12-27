Hassan Ammar/AP/Shutterstock

Goals don't get much better than what Rogelio Funes Mori scored Thursday night in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura final.

With Monterrey and Club America knotted at 1-1, Funes Mori executed an exquisite bicycle kick with perfect technique, firing Monterrey into a 2-1 lead in the two-legged final.

An own goal from Charly Rodriguez and an equalizer from Stefan Medina (assisted by Rodriguez) appeared to send the final back to Estadio Azteca all square, but Funes Mori had other ideas. Fresh off scoring against Liverpool in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals, Funes Mori chested the ball to himself before connecting for a powerful bicycle kick that proved to be the first-leg winner.

The sequence started on a free kick, with an initial clearance falling to Dorlan Pabon. His long-range blast was blocked, and the ball was subsequently flicked on for Funes Mori, who did the rest.

The goal was reminiscent of Raul Jimenez's bicycle kick vs. Panama in qualifying for the 2014 World Cup, which boosted Mexico's chances of reaching Brazil.

Funes Mori's goal, however, gives Monterrey the momentum and the lead heading into the Azteca–the site of Jimenez's goal–with another league title within reach. The second leg is set for Sunday night in Mexico City.