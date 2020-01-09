MLS's two newest clubs kick off the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, whose process has been modified after years of a consistent template.

Gone is the connection to the National Soccer Coaches Association of America annual conference. Gone is the MLS Combine, where players would congregate for a few days preceding the draft, play a few scrimmages with teammates who they've hardly ever played with before, conduct interviews with teams and have their draft stock significantly impacted. Gone is the notorious night-before soiree at the hotel bar, where club executives would famously discuss deals and plant the seeds for draft-day trades.

In is the new template: a draft streamed on Twitter, without the pomp and circumstance of a gathering in a convention center ballroom. It's a sign of the times, with the college pipeline–while still potentially influential–not nearly as much of a piece of the roster-building puzzle as international scouting and signings improve and focus is stressed elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the show goes on in some capacity, and for many talented players, this is a moment they've strived to reach. MLS announced its Generation Adidas class, made up of five underclassmen whose salaries won't immediately count against a team's salary cap and who are expected to fly off the shelves first. Expansion sides Inter Miami and Nashville own the first three picks between them and will have the first crack at top prospects like forwards Robbie Robinson (Clemson) and Daryl Dike (Virginia), midfielder Ryan Raposo (Syracuse) and center backs Jack Maher (Indiana) and Henry Kessler (Virginia).

The first two rounds take place Thursday starting at 12:30 p.m. ET, with the remaining two set for Jan. 13.

ROUND 1

1. Inter Miami - Robbie Robinson, F, Clemson

Robinson won the Hermann Trophy as the best player in college soccer. He tied for the most goals in the country this season with 18 and was fifth in assists with nine. He'll join an attacking corps that is expected to be boosted by a big-name Designated Player and already features young Argentines in Julian Carranza and Matias Pellegrini and U.S. forwards Juan Agudelo and Jerome Kiesewetter.

2. Nashville - Jack Maher, D, Indiana

3. Inter Miami (via FC Cincinnati) - Dylan Nealis, D, Georgetown

4. Vancouver Whitecaps - Ryan Raposo, M, Syracuse

