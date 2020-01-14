D.C. United's post-Wayne Rooney makeover continues with the signing of Peruvian star Edison Flores to a Designated Player deal.

Flores joins D.C. from Liga MX's Morelia on a reported five-year deal, and he arrives for a reported club-record transfer fee of $5 million, adding some needed clout to an attack that lost Rooney, Lucas Rodriguez and Luciano Acosta, the latter of whom went the other way to Mexico to join Atlas.

Flores, 25, was on Peru's 2018 World Cup squad, and he brings a dynamic element to D.C.'s midfield on the opposite side of USA international Paul Arriola. Flores scored 12 goals (with six assists) in the last two years with Morelia, including three in the most recent Apertura playoff quarterfinal series vs. Leon. He has 13 international goals for Peru, including two en route to the final at last summer's Copa America and five in qualifying for World Cup 2018.

“We are excited to add an international player of Edison's pedigree to the team ahead of the 2020 season," D.C. general manager Dave Kasper said. "He is an exciting and dynamic attacking player who creates and scores goals. What has really impressed us is his commitment to the team. He is a versatile and gritty two-way player who plays with a real pulse. Edison is a proven international player with Peru and was a major contributor for them in the 2018 World Cup and in their impressive run to the final in the Copa America.”

D.C. may not be quite finished after signing Flores, with the club linked to a move for Santos Laguna's Uruguayan forward Brian Lozano, among other players. Ben Olsen's side could use the reinforcements, given it had the most anemic attack of any of the league's 14 playoff teams a season ago with just 42 goals in 34 games.