Erling Haaland simply cannot be stopped.

Fresh off a hat trick as a substitute in his Borussia Dortmund debut, the 19-year-old Norwegian prodigy was at it again on Friday, coming off the bench for two more goals in a 5-1 rout of Koln at Signal Iduna Park.

The match's result was well under control by the time Haaland entered in the 65th minute for Thorgan Hazard, with Raphael Guerreiro scoring in the first minute, Marco Reus doubling the lead 28 minutes later and Jadon Sancho scoring a lovely goal in the 48th minute to put Dortmund's stamp on the contest.

Marc Uth gave Koln a lifeline with his 64th-minute goal before Haaland put things to rest.

First, he pounded on a saved shot from Julian Brandt, touching home the rebound to make it 4-1 in the 77th minute. Ten minutes later he iced the match by getting in behind, rounding the goalkeeper and finishing from the most acute of right-sided angles to cement the 5-1 scoreline.

Haaland, who scored 28 goals in 22 matches for Salzburg in all competitions before securing his winter transfer to Dortmund, now has five goals in just 59 minutes as a reserve in the Bundesliga. It's frightening to think about his potential once he becomes a regular starter.

Another footnote on the match was the second straight appearance off the bench for Giovanni Reyna, the 17-year-old American who is the son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and U.S. women's national teamer Danielle Egan Reyna. He appeared in the final minute as a sub for Sancho and was promoted to the first team recently after thriving with the club's U-19 side.

After the win, Dortmund is provisionally within four points of first-place RB Leipzig and level with second-place Bayern Munich, though both have a game in hand entering the weekend.