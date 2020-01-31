Antonee Robinson was in Milan. He took his medical. His manager at Wigan Athletic had sung his praises and wished him well.

His AC Milan move is not coming to fruition, though.

The U.S. international left back had his proposed transfer to the Serie A power fall apart on deadline day, and he'll return to Wigan after a wild set of circumstances.

Robinson was pegged as a depth piece for Milan, which sent Ricardo Rodriguez on loan to PSV Eindhoven and was otherwise thinned out behind starter Theo Hernandez. It was a surprise target, though the forward-pushing Robinson has started every game for Wigan this season and has shown glimpses of breakout potential.

"The clubs have agreed terms, the fee's been accepted," Wigan coach Paul Cook said earlier on Friday, before adding that Robinson was headed to Milan to finalize personal terms and take his medical. "Until it goes through we won't really comment a lot, but we're really delighted for the kid. He's an absolute diamond of a young man. He's one of our leaders in the dressing room. It's great to see his development over his 18 months with us, which has resulted in–he's on the fringe of a dream move to an absolute giant in world football. Hopefully it goes through for him, because he really does deserve it."

After all of that, he's heading back to Wigan. Later Friday, the club issued a statement that confirmed reports that the deal had fallen through.

"Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson will remain at the DW Stadium after his move to AC Milan could not be completed," the club wrote. "Robinson, 22, travelled to Milan this morning after the two clubs agreed a fee for the permanent transfer on Thursday evening. The USA international underwent a medical examination with AC Milan, though further medical tests with the Italian authorities were required, which were subject to a 72-hour deadline. As such, the deal could not be formally ratified before the 8pm Italian Transfer Deadline on Friday."

From the Championship relegation zone, to the San Siro and back, all within 24 hours: It's been quite a ride for Robinson, who will have to recalibrate and refocus after having a massive opportunity early in his career go by the wayside.