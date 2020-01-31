The January transfer window closes across Europe's top leagues on Friday, giving clubs one last day to shape their squads for the remainder of the season.

The month has already featured a number of significant moves. Dortmund landed Erling Haaland from RB Salzburg and has reaped the benefits with his five goals in 59 minutes of action across his first two appearances.

In another marquee move, Manchester United has secured the signing of Portuguese attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes after a protracted saga that finally was completed on Thursday.

Tottenham has been busy remaking its squad, selling Christian Eriksen and loaning out Danny Rose while making Giovani Lo Celso's loan a permanent move, signing Gedson Fernandes on loan and adding Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn.

AC Milan has been another busy side, watching Krzysztof Piatek, Suso and Ricardo Rodriguez leave the club while it retools in the midst of a resurgence in Serie A.

Those are just some of the moves that have transpired thus far. There's still time for clubs to make some final maneuvers, though. Follow along as the final moves cross the finish line, setting teams up for the next four months (and quieting the silly-season rumor mill ever so briefly):

- Barcelona has signed Sporting Braga rising star Trincão in a confirmed $34.3 million deal, which will see the 20-year-old Portuguese winger arrive at Camp Nou in the summer. He'll be signed through 2024-25 and have a release clause of 500 million euros. (FC Barcelona)

- Edinson Cavani will reportedly not got his wish to leave PSG, with a proposed move to Atletico Madrid falling through. (L'Equipe)

- Antonee Robinson is indeed in frame for AC Milan, photographed in Milan arriving for his medical ahead of sealing a reported $7.8 million transfer (that could rise to $13 million with add-ons) from Wigan Athletic. The U.S. left back would become the first American at the club since Oguchi Onyewu a decade ago. (BBC)

- Another fullback on the move is Cedric Soares, who has completed his loan move from Southampton to Arsenal. He joins Pablo Mari as defensive reinforcements brought in by Mikel Arteta for the club's second-half push. (Arsenal)

- Emre Can appears headed to his native Germany, with Borussia Dortmund nearing a loan deal with Juventus that comes with an obligation to buy at $33.2 million. Can arrived at Juventus on a free transfer from Liverpool, but he has struggled to find his top form with the Italian giants and is the odd man out on a loaded squad. (Sky Sports)

- Olivier Giroud remains in the balance, with Tottenham making a play for the Frenchman–with competition from Lazio. If no deal can be struck, he'll be stuck at Chelsea, where playing time has been limited, thus endangering his prospects at competing at Euro 2020. Frank Lampard indicated early Friday that a move away was not in the works for the veteran center forward (Standard | Chelsea)

- Manchester United has already landed its big fish in Fernandes, but it's making a play for Bournemouth's Norwegian striker Josh King, who has a past with Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is a former academy product of the club. (Daily Mail)

- Yannick Carrasco is back with Atletico Madrid, with the Belgian winger returning from China after leaving the Spanish capital for a lucrative move in 2018. (Atletico Madrid)

- After signing Piatek on Thursday, Hertha Berlin kept stockpiling attacking talent by signing Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Bundesliga foe RB Leipzig. (Hertha Berlin)

- Salomon Rondon reportedly won't be allowed to leave Dalian Yifang in China, where the top flight season has been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak. Manchester United was said to be one of the many teams interested in the former West Brom striker. (Guillem Balague)

- Zinedine Zidane has ruled out a Gareth Bale departure, with last-ditch rumors of a return to Tottenham swirling. Bale's agent all along has maintained that he'll be staying at Madrid through 2022 to run out his contract, while Zidane has remained firm that Bale won't be sold–despite claiming in the summer that his exit was imminent. (Sky Sports)

- Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose appears to be staying put despite interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. (Sky Sports)

- Besiktas is reportedly in talks to bring the well-traveled Kevin-Prince Boateng in on loan from Fiorentina. (Sky Sports)

- Belgian club Anderlecht is nearing a transfer for New York Red Bulls left back Kemar Lawrence, with the Jamaican international set to move for a reported $1.25 million. (The Athletic)

KEY COMPLETED MOVES THIS JANUARY

Erling Haaland: Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund

Takumi Minamino: Salzburg to Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes: Sporting CP to Manchester United

Steven Bergwijn: PSV Eindhoven to Tottenham

Christian Eriksen: Tottenham to Inter Milan

Gedson Fernandes: Benfica to Tottenham (Loan)

Ashley Young: Manchester United to Inter Milan

Victor Moses: Chelsea to Inter Milan (Loan)

Krzysztof Piatek: AC Milan to Hertha Berlin

Paco Alcacer: Borussia Dortmund to Villarreal

Reinier: Flamengo to Real Madrid

Ricardo Rodriguez: AC Milan to PSV Eindhoven (Loan)

Alessandro Florenzi: AS Roma to Valencia (Loan)

Pablo Mari: Flamengo to Arsenal (Loan)

Cedric Soares: Southampton to Arsenal (Loan)

Tomas Soucek: Slavia Prague to West Ham

Daniel Podence: Olympiakos to Wolves

Danny Rose: Tottenham to Newcastle (Loan)

Sander Berge: Genk to Sheffield United