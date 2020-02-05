A new year means a new look for the U.S. women's and men's national teams.

U.S. Soccer unveiled the new kits for its national sides on Wednesday, with both the home and away uniforms featuring red, white and blue.

The white home has red and navy stripes down the side and on the edge of the sleeves–not too different to what the U.S. women have been wearing. Nike depicts them being paired with navy blue shorts, though.

The away blue is mostly navy with a splotchy blue print on the shirt and red stripes down the side, and it pairs with navy shorts.

Courtesy of Nike

The women, who earned a fourth star over their crest after winning the 2019 Women's World Cup, will debut the new kits in the SheBelieves Cup, first wearing the dark edition in the opening match vs. England on March 5, followed by wearing the lighter one vs. Spain on March 8. The new star will be in line with the other three, after the special gold "Celebration Star" was added to last year's kits atop the previous three following the July 2019 triumph in France.

The men will wear the new uniforms for the first time in their next matches, which come at the end of March in Europe against the Netherlands and Wales. After beating Costa Rica with a young and experimental squad outside of the FIFA international calendar last Saturday, the two matches against Euro 2020-bound sides will be manager Gregg Berhalter's first of the year with the full player pool at his disposal.