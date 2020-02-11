A week before LAFC plays its first match in the Concacaf Champions League, the MLS Supporters' Shield holder has facilitated a major shakeup to its back line.

LAFC has traded U.S. men's national team center back Walker Zimmerman to expansion side Nashville SC for what could be over $1 million in allocation money and a 2020 international roster slot, according to The Athletic.

Zimmerman, 26, heads to Nashville in a deal that is reminiscent of Minnesota United's trade for Ike Opara a season ago. Zimmerman just took part in USMNT January camp, appearing in his 12th international match as the U.S. edged Costa Rica 1-0 on Feb. 1.

Moving Zimmerman, who had just signed an improved deal last year with LAFC, suggests a follow-up move is in the offing, with the club thinned out at center back. Reports suggest the club is signing former D.C. United standout Andy Najar, who has been with Belgian side Anderlecht since 2013 and can slot in at right back. Barring another significant addition across the back line, that would figure to leave Tristan Blackmon and Eddie Segura as the club's first-choice center back pairing.

The offseason has featured a significant amount of change for LAFC, which set the MLS single-season record for points in 2019 only to fall short of MLS Cup in the playoffs. LAFC sent starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller to Minnesota for allocation money and replaced him with Dutch veteran Kenneth Vermeer, and starting right back Steven Beitashour did not re-sign with the team.

LAFC also bolstered its midfield with a pair of young South American talents in Ecuadorian Jose Cifuentes and Uruguayan Francisco Ginella and parted ways with Lee Nguyen, who went to Inter Miami in the MLS expansion draft. The club has yet to announce it yet, but Bradley Wright-Phillips, who scored 108 goals in over six regular seasons with the New York Red Bulls, has proclaimed that he's joined the club as well.

LAFC begins CCL play at Liga MX's Club Leon on Feb. 18 before returning home for the second leg on Feb. 27. Its MLS season begins on March 1 against Inter Miami at Banc of California Stadium.