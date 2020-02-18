The last time Liverpool was at Madrid's Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, it celebrated its 2019 Champions League final triumph over Tottenham, and it returns as one of the favorites to win the European crown again.

The runaway Premier League leaders are back in the Spanish capital to face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16. Liverpool is an astounding 25 points clear in the Premier League and is hoping to do the domestic-European double by repeating at Champions League winners.

Standing in its way is an Atletico Madrid side that has labored through the season and doesn't appear to be anywhere near a quintessential Simeone-led contender. Injuries have played a significant role, and so too have attacking deficiencies, with Atleti scoring just 25 goals through 24 matches in La Liga this season. Its defense has been stingy, though, and perhaps it can slow down Jurgen Klopp's juggernaut starting with the home leg.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The second leg will take place March 11 at Anfield in Liverpool.