Tottenham hosts RB Leipzig in the first leg of one of the more intriguing pairings in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

On one hand, there's the manager matchup, with the experienced and eccentric Jose Mourinho matching wits with 32-year-old rising managerial star Julian Nagelsmann.

There's the experience factor, with Tottenham fresh off an appearance in last season's Champions League final and RB Leipzig appearing in its first UCL knockout match ever.

Then there's the injury situation, with Tottenham down both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, while Leipzig plays without hobbled U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams at Spurs' home stadium in London.

Leipzig came out firing, with a wayward defensive header giving Patrik Schick a clear look from the edge of the area in the opening minute, only for the forward to push it wide right. Some 30 seconds later, Leipzig hit the post, with Angelino roving forward and nailing the woodwork from a tight angle.

The danger didn't end there, with Timo Werner having a chance at the other post, only for Hugo Lloris to come up with the save.

Tottenham remained on its back foot but finally carved out a chance of its own in the eighth minute through January signing Steven Bergwijn, who cut to his right foot from a left-sided angle and forced Peter Gulacsi into a diving save to keep out the opener.

The second leg will take place at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on March 10.