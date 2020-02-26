MLS's walkout music is getting an extreme makeover in honor of the league's 25th season–and the surgeon is legendary film score composer Hans Zimmer.

Zimmer, who is scoring the upcoming James Bond film and also composed the music for–among many other movies–Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King and The Dark Knight trilogy, was tabbed to write the music for MLS's new processional anthem, to which clubs walk out from the tunnel and onto the field prior to every match. His involvement with the project was first reported by The Athletic.

The score sounds like it's straight from an intense action film, which is by design. It intends to capture "the true spirit of MLS and its supporters during this remarkable era for the league,” according to Zimmer.

"With this composition, I tried to give fans and the players a feeling of anticipation, drama and excitement–everything that makes this game so uniquely special," he added.

You can listen to the new anthem here:

Here's how it compares to the old one:

The new music will first be played during the processionals at Saturday's season-opening matches, beginning with D.C. United vs. the Colorado Rapids at Audi Field at 1 p.m. ET.

It's "a piece of music that captures the color and energy in our stadiums and lends on the rhythm that is created by our fans,” MLS senior vice president of brand and integrated marketing David Bruce said in a statement. “[Zimmer's] work sets the stage for what is about to unfold, the drama, the anticipation, the emergence of our biggest stars as they appear on the field and the noise leading to kickoff.”