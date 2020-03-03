Montreal Impact Sign Victor Wanyama From Tottenham

The Montreal Impact have signed midfielder Victor Wanyama from Tottenham in a massive move for Thierry Henry's club at the start of a new season.

The Impact have reached the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals and beaten the New England Revolution to open the new MLS season, and now they've added some class to the midfield with the seven-year Premier League veteran.

Wanyama, 28, had his role diminished entirely at Tottenham, as he's only appeared in four matches all season across all competitions and only two in the league. He joined Tottenham in 2016 after three years at Southampton and scored the opening goal in the club's final match at White Hart Lane. In all, the Kenyan national team captain appeared in 97 matches with the club but did not have a bright future in a remade midfield under Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham did not specify a transfer fee in its announcement, and the Impact claimed it was a free transfer, even though Wanyama had nearly 14 months to run on his contract, which was through June 2021. He has signed a three-year deal and will occupy a Designated Player spot, of which Montreal had two open following the preseason departure of Ignacio Piatti.

“When I spoke with Thierry Henry and he told me he wanted me to join him in Montreal, I didn’t have to think twice," Wanyama said in a statement provided by the Impact. "He has always been a player that I’ve admired, and I am really happy to get the opportunity to work with him and to play a part that can ensure that the Montreal Impact have an improved season and hopefully reach the ultimate stages of the competitions in which we compete."