Ray Hudson is one of the most recognizable broadcasters in world soccer, and he was a coach for MLS's first team in Miami, the Fusion. It's only natural that the league's return to South Florida involves him in some capacity.

As such, Hudson will serve as a color commentator for Inter Miami matches on the club's local television broadcasts, the Miami Herald reported on Thursday. Hudson is known for his unorthodox style and sizzling similes through his work with beIN Sports, where he largely calls La Liga matches. He also works for Sirius XM, and he dubs himself a "verbal gymnast" on his own Twitter bio.

Inter Miami's temporary new stadium–the club is still in the works of trying to win political favor for its long-term plan–is built on the site of the old Lockhart Stadium. Hudson once played there for the Fort Lauderdale Strikers in the old NASL and then managed there for the Fusion, a short-lived franchise that went out as Supporters' Shield winners in 2001 before being contracted.

His arrival on the local MLS broadcast scene is the second blockbuster announcement this week on that front, with the Chicago Fire landing NBC Sports' Premier League lead broadcaster Arlo White (during the Premier League's offseason; he'll split duties with Tyler Terens) and Tony Meola as part of their local team. It was not reported yet who Inter Miami's play-by-play announcer will be, and full details of the club's local broadcast deal are expected next week, prior to its first home game against club owner David Beckham's former team, the LA Galaxy.