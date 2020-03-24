Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho volunteered at a food bank in London on Monday, helping the Age UK charity, which aims to deliver essential goods to the elderly during the coronavirus pandemic as part of its mission.

"I came here to help Age UK Enfield, Love Your DoorStep Enfield and of course you can donate food, money or be a volunteer," Mourinho says in a video.

“It is a difficult time for everyone right now, particularly among the elderly, so I want to offer my assistance in any way I can.” he added.

Plenty of other people and clubs in the global soccer world are doing their part to chip in, too. Arsenal pledged a 100,000-euro donation to assist local charities in their fight against the virus, for which club manager Mikel Arteta tested positive. Roma, meanwhile had raised nearly half a million euros as of late last week, including funds that went toward supplying a local hospital with intensive-care unit ventilators and beds. Zlatan Ibrahimovic also started a fundraising campaign, which so far has raised over 300,000 euros.

As of Tuesday, there are more than 341,500 confirmed cases of the virus globally across at least 163 countries.