Aston Villa player Jack Grealish took to Twitter to apologize for breaking his own self-isolation advice and being photographed at the scene of a car accident.

Grealish said he was "deeply embarrassed." He shared a video on Saturday morning urging people to stay home to stop or slow the spread of the coronavirus.

England has more than 22,141 reported cases of the virus and 1,408 deaths. Residents have been asked to remain at home.

"I know it is a tough time for everyone at the moment, being locked indoors for so long and I obviously just got a call off a friend asking to go round to his and I stupidly agreed to do so," Grealish says in the video.

"I don't want anyone to make the same mistake that I did," he added. "I obviously urge everyone to stay at home and follow the rules and the guidelines of what we have been asked to do. I know for a fact that I'll be doing that in the near future now and I urge everyone to do the same. I hope everyone can accept my apology and we can move on from this."

Aston Villa said Grealish will be disciplined and fined with the proceeds being donated to The University Hospitals Charity in Birmingham

Premier League play has been suspended until at least April 30.