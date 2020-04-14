Report: MLS Considering Postseason Tournament, Hopes to 'Get as Many Games' Possible

MLS commissioner Don Garber said on Monday the league is exploring tournament formats and neutral-site games for a potential return to play, according to ESPN's Taylor Twellman.

MLS is eyeing plans for "getting in as many games as possible," whenever the coronavirus suspension ends, per Garber.

"From tournament formats and neutral locations, ultimately playing an abridged regular season, [we're] doing everything to get as many games," Garber told Twellman.

The MLS suspended operations indefinitely on March 12, and the league's current suspension will last until at least May 10. A training moratorium is in place through April 24.

Bundesliga, Germany's top league, plans to return to play in May. Teams are currently training, with the league eyeing an end to the 2019-20 season by the end of June.

MLS is joined by MLB, NBA and NHL in American leagues currently under suspension due to the coronavirus. No league has set a date for returning to play, though MLB and the NBA have reportedly explored potential contingencies for resuming their respective seasons.