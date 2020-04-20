Nobody knows what the immediate future looks like for Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga and soccer all over the globe, but the German power took a step toward fortifying its future on Monday.

Bayern signed Canadian star Alphonso Davies to a contract extension through 2025, ensuring the breakout talent remains in Munich for the long haul. His original contract was set to run through 2023. Davies, 19, had been a revelation for Bayern as a fullback despite making his name as an attacking star when coming up through the Vancouver Whitecaps system. His speed and dynamism have been evident–a glance at the highlight reel for Bayern's Champions League last-16 first leg vs. Chelsea reveals a clinic in that regard–and he's begun to realize the immense potential he possessed when Bayern signed him from the Whitecaps in 2018 for a $13.5 million fee that could rise as high as $22 million.

"I am very pleased that FC Bayern and Alphonso have made a long-term commitment to each other," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement. "With his speed, his enthusiasm and his professional attitude, Alphonso is an ideal fit for our team. He is also a real asset in human terms. It is up to all of us here to ensure that Alphonso continues to stabilize his very good performance, that he takes the next steps in his development with the same concentration and courage as he has up till now."

In 31 appearances across all competitions this season, Davies has a goal and eight assists, transitioning into a left back role that helped provide cover for injuries to Nicklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez.

"I must admit he surprised me a bit, particularly how he performed against Dortmund and how he defended against Achraf Hakimi and Jadon Sancho, who are two fast, top-quality players," Bayern manager Hansi Flick said following Bayern's rout of Dortmund last November. "He did really well. I think he’ll bring us even more joy if he can continue to improve in a couple of areas in attack. He’s a young player with a great deal of potential and Bayern will certainly benefit from that.”

Davies's long-term contract is the third piece of important business Bayern Munich has handled during the coronavirus shutdown. First it stripped the interim label from Flick, hiring him on a permanent basis through 2023. The club also signed veteran forward Thomas Muller through 2023.

"FC Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world, and for me it's a dream come true to play here," Davies said. "I felt happy from day one. I want to win as many titles as possible with this club. The mentality of always wanting to win everything is in FC Bayern's DNA."

Added Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: "Alphonso has developed very well at FC Bayern and has earned this contract extension with his impressive performances. We are happy that he will remain with FC Bayern in the long term. He delights our fans not only with the way he plays, but also with the way he is off the pitch."