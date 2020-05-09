Alex Morgan is now a mom.

The U.S. women's national team and Orlando Pride star forward gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday, with her and her husband, Servando Carrasco, welcoming Charlie Elena Carrasco to their family.

"At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs. 5oz., Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world," Morgan wrote on Instagram. "She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby."

Morgan announced last October that she was pregnant, a little more than three months after helping the U.S. to a second straight Women's World Cup title. She had intended to return to fitness and form in time for the 2020 Olympics–she even joined U.S. training in a very limited capacity ahead of its decisive qualifying match in Los Angeles–but a three-month runway would have been a tight time crunch. With the Olympics postponed to the summer of 2021, she'll have an extra year to get ready to help the U.S. in its quest to win gold for a fifth time.

Morgan had been staying busy and engaged all the way up to labor, even appearing Monday on Good Morning America to address the USWNT's lawsuit against U.S. Soccer in light of a judge's ruling in favor of the federation late last week.

Morgan joins Hope Solo in the USWNT new mom club, with the former goalkeeper giving birth to twins at the beginning of March. Another former U.S. star, Heather O'Reilly, is due in June.