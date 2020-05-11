Defender Danny Rose is furious over plans for the Premier League to potentially return next month in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League suspended its season in mid-March but received the green light from the government on Monday morning to resume behind closed doors on June 1.

Rose, a Newcastle defender on loan from Tottenham, strongly opposes the plan and worries about the players' safety.

"I don't give a f--- about the nation's morale, people's lives are at risk," Rose said on Instagram Live. "Football shouldn't even be [spoken] about coming back until the numbers have dropped massively. It's b-------. We'll see. I'm supposed to [be] tested on Friday so we will just have to wait and see."

No sporting and cultural events will be held in the UK before June 1, and it seems unlikely that fans will return to stadiums anytime soon. Social distancing measures will still be in place until at least July 1 in the UK.

Premier League clubs are split over returning and a majority 14 votes out of 20 teams are required to pass a decision. The division is expected to ask the government to scrap its requirement for games to be played on neutral grounds. A vote on the resumption will come before the UEFA deadline on May 25.

Bundesliga will become the first major European soccer league to resume its season amid the pandemic when it holds matches this weekend.