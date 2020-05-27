Major League Soccer is planning to trim its schedule for the league's return-to-play tournament, according to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

MLS will reportedly have players stay in their home markets until June 21 before heading to the Walt Disney World's Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, per Carlisle. The league will then hold a group stage comprised of five matches, followed by a knockout stage. The group stage will serve as the conclusion of the regular season.

MLS's previous plan included a four-week practice period once players reached Orlando in early June. The practice period and tournament would have lasted over 10 weeks, which "resulted in considerable pushback from the MLSPA, especially as it relates to those players with spouses and children to look after," per Carlisle.

The National Women's Soccer League announced on Wednesday its plan to return on June 27. The league will return to play with the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, which will take place from June 27 to July 26 in Utah. All nine NWSL teams will participate.

MLS suspended its season for 30 days on March 12 due to the COVID-19 crisis. No official date has been set to resume the 2020 season.