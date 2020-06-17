Juventus meets Napoli Wednesday in the Coppa Italia final in Rome. Juventus had won the Coppa Italia for four consecutive years heading into last season before it was eliminated by eventual runners-up Atalanta in the quarterfinals. Juve also enters the match at the top of Serie A, but leads Lazio, the reigning Coppa Italia winners, by just a single point. The Serie A season will resume on June 20.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the match via ESPN+ and FuboTV

Napoli has had a tumultuous season. It fired manager Carlo Ancelotti in December having struggled after entering the season with high expectations. In came Gennaro Gattuso, who has endured mixed results, but guided the club to the cup final after a 2-1 aggregate defeat over Inter Milan in the semifinals.

“He’s restored our self-confidence,” Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly said recently. “In the first three months of the season, I don’t think we wanted to suffer when we were in trouble. “Now we have the ability to suffer when needed and push forward when we have the ball. We still have some work to do but we’re on the right path.”

Napoli currently sits in sixth place in the Serie A table, more than 20 points behind Juventus and nine points out of a Champions League berth.

Juventus defeated AC Milan on the away-goal tiebreaker after a 1-1 aggregate draw in the semifinals to advance to Wednesday's final. It is looking to win its record 14th Coppa Italia title before turning its attention to what it hopes is a ninth straight Scudetto.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty kick in the second leg against Milan, but it was his stoppage time PK in the first leg that was enough to send Juve through.