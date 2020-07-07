Lazio's Serie A title chances are slipping away, and Spanish defender Patric isn't handling it very well.

In the waning moments of Lazio's 2-1 loss to relegation-threatened Lecce, Patric bit defender Giulio Donati in the arm, a clear red-card violation–not to mention an act that is doubly troubling in the coronavirus pandemic era.

The lashing out will surely cost Patric more than just the typical one-game suspension for a red card, and could well end his season, depending on the league's disciplinary procedure.

Lazio has now dropped consecutive games in the league, after threatening to end Juventus's reign as Italian champion. The loss allows Juventus to open a 10-point lead provided it beats AC Milan later on Tuesday. Even if that doesn't happen, the lead will be at least seven points with seven matches to play, with Juventus closing in on its ninth straight domestic title.