Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will be looking to extend the club's lead in the Serie A standings when it hosts Atalanta at Allianz Stadium on July 11.

Juventus (24-3-4) is coming off its fourth loss of the season in a 4-2 defeat to Milan. Meanwhile, Atalanta holds a 20-6-5 record as it remains in the top four of the league.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: RAI Italia

Live Stream: You can stream live on FuboTV.

Ronaldo, 35, has led the way for Juventus this season, recording 26 goals, five assists and nine penalty kicks made. Teammate Paulo Dybala follows Ronaldo with 11 goals, five assists and one penalty kick made.

Meanwhile, Atalanta stands nine points behind Juventus in the Serie A standings. Luis Muriel (17), Josip Iličić (15) and Duván Zapata (14) lead the way in goals for Atalanta.

Juventus is in the hunt for its ninth straight Serie A title, boasting the most in the league's history with 35. The club had an opportunity to extend its lead atop the standings against Milan on July 7 but let a two-goal lead slip away in a surprising loss.

Atalanta finished last season with a third-place finish in Serie A and has not yet won a title.

Juventus has not been defeated at home this season, sporting a 14-1-0 record at Allianz Stadium. Ronaldo stands at second in Serie A in goals scored this season, trailing Lazio Roma's Ciro Immobile who has recorded 29 goals and 11 made penalty kicks.