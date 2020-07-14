Christian Pulisic played a big role in securing three valuable points for Chelsea, assisting on the lone goal in the Blues' 1-0 win over Norwich City on Tuesday.

Pulisic, who had earlier been denied of a goal by a great Tim Krul save, curled in a pinpoint ball for Olivier Giroud, who headed home the go-ahead and eventual winning strike just before halftime.

The assist was the latest contribution for Pulisic since the Premier League's restart, with the American scoring three goals in seven league games since June 21. He has eight goals on the season, and another one in Champions League play.

Ten minutes before the goal, Pulisic had his best chance of the day turned off the crossbar, spinning and firing with his left foot only for Krul to make the stop.

Nevertheless, the win was a big one for Chelsea, even if it was largely expected given that Norwich has already been relegated. With the race for the top four and a place in next season's Champions League intensified after Manchester City's European competition ban was overturned, there's little margin for error at this stage of the season. Chelsea is now provisionally four points clear of Leicester and Manchester United for third place. Chelsea has two more games to play, while Leicester and Man United each have three.

Chelsea has little time to focus on this win or the table. The club faces Man United Sunday in the FA Cup semifinals. After that, the focus goes back to league play, with challenging matches against Liverpool and Wolves to close the season. Chelsea is also still alive in the Champions League, though it faces a 3-0 deficit to Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich heading into the second leg of the round of 16 in Germany.