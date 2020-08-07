Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will host Lyon in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Friday, Aug. 7 at Juventus Stadium. Lyon holds a 1-0 advantage after defeating Juventus in the first leg on Feb. 26.

The Champions League is set to return after all matches were postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. With 12 teams remaining, the format has undergone a change, with the quarterfinals and semifinals moving to one match instead of two legs and all matches past the round of 16 taking place in Lisbon, Portugal.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: You can stream the match live on FuboTV and CBS All Access

Lucas Tousart scored in the 31st minute of the teams' first leg match at Groupama Stadium to give Lyon the current advantage.

Lyon's Memphis Depay has been one of the best scorers in the Champions League, recording five goals in five matches. Houssem Aouar follows with one goal and three assists, while Tousart has one goal and one assist.

For Juventus, Paulo Dybala has led the team in UEFA Champions League play, recording three goals and three assists in seven matches played. Gonzalo Higuaín follows with two goals and two assists, while Ronaldo has added two goals and one assist. Ronaldo was second in Italy's Serie A with 31 goals in helping Juventus claim its ninth consecutive domestic league title.

The winner between Juventus and Lyon will move on to face the winner of Real Madrid vs. Manchester City in the quarterfinals. The UEFA Champions League final is set to take place on Sunday, Aug. 23.