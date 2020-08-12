The resumption of the revamped Champions League kicks off at Benfica's Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, as Atalanta and PSG play the first of four quarterfinals in a four-day span.

The entertaining Italian side will look to tame the French champions, who have desperately been seeking European success to go along with all of their domestic trophies. Despite a massive financial outlay in recent years, PSG has been eliminated in the round of 16 or quarterfinals in each of the last seven Champions League competitions. Making things more difficult for Thomas Tuchel's side is the availability of French star Kylian Mbappe, who was injured after a hard tackle in the Coupe de France final less than three weeks ago. He returned to training prior to the match, though, and is on the bench.

Atalanta has never reached this stage before, and it's playing with a ton of emotion, after its small town of Bergamo was ravaged by the coronavirus. Gian Piero Gasperini's club is one of the most explosive in all of Europe, having scored 98 goals in Serie A, and has what it takes to unsettle its more accomplished opposition.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The winner will face the winner of RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid in the semifinals, with those two teams playing on Thursday. The other side of the bracket will feature the winners of Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich (Friday) and Manchester City vs. Lyon (Saturday).