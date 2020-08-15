Manchester City and Lyon will meet in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Saturday, with the winner advancing to Wednesday's semifinal against Bayern Munich.

Both clubs are in search of their first Champions League title, and the winner will get a step closer in this season's revamped competition.

While the Champions League quarterfinal traditionally consists of two legs, the round has been reduced to one match after tournament play was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All remaining matches will take place in Lisbon, Portugal with the final set to take place on Aug. 23.

Lyon has not reached the quarterfinals since 2009-10, while Manchester City is appearing in the round for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN, Univision, UniMas

Manchester City advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Real Madrid 4-2 on aggregate. Meanwhile, Lyon eliminated Juventus on the away-goal tiebreaker after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

Manchester City has been busy prepping for next season, signing Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake, but it still has its eye on European glory this season. Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling have recorded six goals each in Champions League play to lead City, which is without the injured Sergio Aguero. Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez have also held influential roles in guiding Pep Guardiola's dynamic attack.

The postponement of the tournament played into Lyon's favor in one way, in that it was able to get Memphis Depay back from a serious knee injury for matches he otherwise would have missed. It was his penalty kick against Juventus that gave Lyon the away-goal tiebreaker in the round of 16. That was his sixth goal of the competition. Lyon did, however, lose Lucas Tousart to a transfer to Hertha Berlin before the completion of the tournament. He had scored Lyon's goal in the first leg vs. Juve.

A big test awaits for the winner, with Bayern Munich looking particularly dominant in an 8-2 thrashing of Barcelona in their quarterfinal on Friday. PSG and RB Leipzig remain on the other side of the bracket.