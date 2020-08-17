On the same day that the Washington Spirit shipped midfielder Rose Lavelle to the OL Reign, another U.S. national team standout is on the move.

The Spirit have reportedly acquired defender Kelley O'Hara in a trade with the Utah Royals, according to The Athletic's Meg Linehan and Paul Tenorio. The Spirit had acquired a 2022 first-round draft pick and $100,000 in allocation money in the Lavelle deal, though terms of O'Hara's trade were not yet known.

O'Hara, 32, has won two FIFA World Cup championships with Team USA and won gold at the 2012 Olympics. Before joining the Royals in 2018, she spent five seasons with Sky Blue FC.

Lavelle is expected to transfer to Manchester City, where she will team up with USWNT teammate Sam Mewis. Mewis signed a one-year deal with the club on Monday, and Lavelle's deal is also expected to a one-year commitment.