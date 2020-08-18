PSG and RB Leipzig meet Tuesday in one of two Champions League semifinals. The two clubs have never played each other in a competitive match, though the two did take part in a friendly at Red Bull Arena in 2014.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via CBS All Access.

PSG advanced to the Champions League semifinals after notching two late goals in a thrilling match vs. Atalanta. The Italian side led PSG 1-0 after Mario Pasalic's 27th-minute goal and held the lead until Marquinhos and Eric Choupo-Moting scored in the 90th and 93rd minutes to give PSG a stunning 2-1 victory.

PSG had previously advanced on aggregate past Dortmund in the round of 16 and topped Group A action, finishing ahead of Real Madrid, Club Bruges and Galatasary.

RB Leipzig moved to the semifinals after inching past Atletico Madrid in a tight quarterfinal. Midfielder Tyler Adams, the 21-year-old American substitute, scored arguably the most important goal ever by a U.S. international in club competition history when his deflected strike in the 88th minute proved to be the deciding goal. The victory lifted RB Leipzig, which was founded just 11 years ago, into the UEFA Champions League semifinals for the first time.

Previously, RB Leipzig advanced past Tottenham in the round of 16 and won Group G with 11 points.