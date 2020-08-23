Two of the wealthiest, most domestically dominant clubs in the world go head-to-head for Europe's top prize.

PSG and Bayern Munich meet at Benfica's Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, in the Champions League final on Sunday. PSG has never won the showpiece event and conquered seven years of demons to reach the final. Bayern, meanwhile, has won the European championship five times, but not since 2013, when it captured the treble (domestic league, domestic cup, European cup).

Bayern, which has won every match from the group stage through the semifinals, is going for another treble after winning the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal titles. PSG could do one better, as it strives to win a quadruple following its Ligue 1 title and two domestic cup triumphs.

The matchup is not short on individual star power. Robert Lewandowski, who leads the Champions League competition with 15 goals and has scored in each of his nine appearances thus far, guides Bayern, looking to cap a season in which he's scored 55 goals in 46 appearances thus far. The prolific Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies make up part of the support cast for Hansi Flick's team, which hasn't lost in all competitions since Dec. 7 and has only failed to win once in that span of 29 matches.

PSG counters with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the high-priced attacking duo that will look to dominate in the space behind Bayern's surging fullbacks. Neymar's finishing hasn't been up to par since the Champions League shifted to Portugal, but he's been as influential of an attacking player as there's been in the competition otherwise. He has 19 goals and 12 assists in 26 games this season, while Mbappe bring his tally of 30 goals and 19 assists in 36 games to the table.

Bayern made one significant change to its starting XI, swapping ex-PSG youth product Kingsley Coman in for Ivan Perisic on the wing. PSG, meanwhile, stuck with its semifinal starters save for goalkeeper, where Keylor Navas is back after a one-game injury absence.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The winner will face Europa League champion Sevilla in the 2020 UEFA Super Cup, currently scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.