PSG squares off against Bayern Munich on Sunday in the 2020 UEFA Champions League final.

PSG booked its spot in the final after beating RB Leipzig 3-0 in the semifinal. Bayern reached Europe's biggest match after topping Lyon 3-0 in its semifinal contest.

PSG is seeking its first Champions League title, while Bayern has lifted the trophy five times before. Both clubs currently hold their domestic league and cup titles.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA and Univision

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via CBS All Access.

The path to the final was difficult for PSG, which won Group A and advanced past Dortmund 3-2 on aggregate in the round of 16. It pulled off a miraculous 2-1 victory over Atalanta—scoring twice in the final moments of the game—in the quarterfinals before knocking out Leipzig in the semis.

With a victory, PSG would become the 23rd club to win the European title and the first new club to win the Champions League since Chelsea in 2012. Only one French side has ever won the competition, when Marseille beat AC Milan in 1993.

Bayern Munich's journey to the title game started after winning Group B. It later cruised past Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate in the round of 16 and blew out Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinals as well. Bayern Munich enters the final coming off a 3-0 victory over Lyon. Robert Lewandowski has been a sensation for the club as he has scored 15 goals in Champions League action, finding the back of the net in each of his nine appearances in the competition.

Bayern would tie Liverpool for the third-most European championships if it were to win Sunday, with victory giving the club a sixth Champions League crown. The German powerhouse is in familiar territory, as this is Bayern's 11th appearance in the final, tied for second-most in history with AC Milan. Bayern last won the Champions League in 2013, beating fellow German side Borussia Dortmund to cap a treble-winning season.

Bayern enters Sunday's match having won all 10 of its Champions League games this season. No team has ever gone through the competition with a perfect record.

The two clubs most recently played each other in the 2017-18 Champions League group stage. PSG won 3-0 at home, and Bayern answered with a 3-1 win in its home leg.