Report: MLS Players Postpone Wednesday's Games As Part of Protest

After players-led protests caused postponements in the NBA, WNBA and MLB, Major League Soccer players followed suit and will not play scheduled games Wednesday night in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., according to The Athletic's Paul Tenorio.

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier, MLS put out a statement pledging its support for the Black community, saying the league needs to “do more to take tangible steps to impact change."

“The entire Major League Soccer family unequivocally condemns racism and has always stood for equality, but we need to do more to take tangible steps to impact change,” the statement read. “We will continue to work with our players, our clubs and the broader soccer community to harness our collective power to fight for equality and social justice.”

Players from Inter Miami and Atlanta United stood together in unity at midfield prior to the scheduled start time for their match before eventually dispersing, opting not to play in protest.

The Seattle Sounders held a team meeting in which players voted unanimously not to play Wednesday night, according to Jeff Rueter of The Athletic. Sounders goalie Stefan Frei described the current climate as "disturbing times."