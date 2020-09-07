Two resurgent European powers go head-to-head in the UEFA Nations League as the Netherlands and Italy meet at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Monday.

The two sides are in League A, Group 1 along with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Poland and will be playing in their second of six group matches in the competition.

The Dutch top the group after one round, with Steven Bergwijn's goal the difference in a 1-0 win over Poland in caretaker manager Dwight Lodeweges' first match on the bench since replacing new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman.

Italy, meanwhile, drew Bosnia-Herzegovina, 1-1, which brought an end to the Azzurri's 11-match winning streak. Stefano Sensi's goal canceled out Edin Dzeko's in the draw.

“We are talking about a real top team that has completely changed its style of football compared to a few years ago,” Lodeweges said in his prematch press conference when referring to the Oranje's opponent. “We are very similar sides, as we both want to take the initiative and control the game. We could end up seeing a very interesting match.”

Italy and the Netherlands have the unfortunate common bond of missing the 2018 World Cup, but both are on the rebound since that catastrophic failure. They both fared well in the first edition of the Nations League, with the Netherlands topping their group and reaching the final, and Italy finishing second in its group behind eventual champion Portugal.