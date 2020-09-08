England will look to continue its momentum in the Nations League when it travels to Telia Parken on Tuesday to play Denmark.

The Three Lions barely escaped Iceland in their narrow 1–0 victory over the weekend. Raheem Sterling gave England the lead in the 90th minute before Birkir Bjarnason sent his last-minute penalty over the bar just moments later.

Despite the rocky game, England was glad for the three points and the chance to take down Iceland, who defeated them in Euro 2016.

However, Gareth Southgate's side will face another difficult test in Denmark. The Danes were promoted to the top tier of the Nations League and received a rough welcome to League A. Kasper Hjulmand's side fell to Belgium, 2–0, and struggled to get many shots on target following Jason Denayer and Dries Mertens's goals in each half.

How to Watch Denmark vs. England:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can view it via WatchESPN.

The Three Lions will play again without Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, who was withdrawn from the squad for their matches against Iceland and Denmark due to ongoing legal issues. The club will also being missing young stars Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood, who were sent home for breaching coronavirus rules in Iceland.

A video released on social media appeared to show the players meeting women from outside the team's bubble after the game. Foden and Greenwood did not leave the hotel but broke protocols intended to keep players safe during the Nations League amid the coronavirus pandemic. Both players will return to their clubs–Foden to Manchester City and Greenwood to Manchester United.