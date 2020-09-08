Portugal will look to continue its momentum in the Nations League when it travels to Solna on Tuesday to play Sweden.

Fernando Santos's side hopes to move to six points with another win after trouncing Croatia 4–1 last Saturday. In their first return to action following a 10-month hiatus, the European champions displayed impressive form. Both Diogo Jota and Joao Felix scored their first international goals in the second half, while Bruno Petkovic and Andre Silva added two more in the solid victory.

Last year, Portugal defeated the Netherlands, 1–0, to claim the first Nations League title.

Sweden was promoted to the competition's top tier following its group victory last year when the club collected seven points during its four Group B2 matches. Despite falling to France on Saturday, the Swedes have much to be proud of in the 1–0 loss. Janne Andersson's side frustrated the World Champions in the tight match, where Kylian Mbappe's sole goal proved to be the difference.

Now, the Blue and Yellows will look to pick up some points against Portugal.

How to Watch Sweden vs. Portugal:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via ESPN+.

Following Tuesday's match, both teams will have a Nations League break until October. Sweden will travel to Zagreb to face Croatia on Oct. 10, while Portugal will take on France at Stade de France the same day.