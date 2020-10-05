It's a lot later than usual, but transfer deadline day is finally here across Europe's top leagues.

Oct. 5 has been circled on the calendar for some time as the temporary day for the window to close in this most abnormal of years. The window has already seen plenty of stars change addresses–and the biggest one of them all, Lionel Messi, stay put despite wishes for the contrary–but there's still time for another bombshell or two to transpire and set the stage for the rest of the 2020-21 seasons.

The biggest names reported to still be in the shop window (even despite some clubs' claims to the contrary) as time ticks down include Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund); Ousmane Dembele and Jean Clair Todibo (Barcelona); Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar (Lyon); Eric Garcia (Manchester City); Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid); Lucas Torreira (Arsenal); Alex Telles (Porto); Douglas Costa (Juventus); Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina); Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan); Amad Traore (Atalanta); Declan Rice (West Ham); Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko (Chelsea); Theo Walcott (Everton); Gerard Deulofeu (Watford); and Luka Jovic (Real Madrid).

As for some of the clubs who still have business to conduct, here are some of the biggest questions that need answers:

What is Manchester United's plan?

United is reeling from a 6-1 defeat to Tottenham and hasn't looked all that good overall despite entering the season with aspirations of returning to the top of the Premier League. It's no secret why: the defense is a mess, and more reinforcements are needed. The signing of Donny van de Beek was a bright one, and it appears that Edinson Cavani (free agent) will fill the need for another striker while left back Alex Telles joins from Porto, but will there be any panic buys in light of the heavy loss? It all has to be a bit frustrating for United supporters to see the needs elsewhere, have a window spent courting but never really coming close to signing Jadon Sancho and then be left scrambling in the final hours.

How much will Arsenal financially commit?

Arsenal is reportedly interested in landing central midfielder Thomas Partey, but it'll take the triggering of his $58.8 million release clause, Atletico Madrid won't budge for anything less for its 27-year-old Ghanaian international. That amount of spending is in direct conflict with the club's current financial situation, which involved the axing of 55 jobs in August and the elimination of its mascot, Gunnersaurus. Matteo Guendouzi is reportedly on his way to Hertha Berlin on loan, but if Arsenal is serious about landing Partey, it'll have to pay up.

What else can Barcelona do to retool?

Barcelona's roster churn has been significant, with Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Nelson Semedo leaving Camp Nou. The club clearly is looking to move forward all while getting younger in multiple positions. It's done that by adding USA's Sergiño Dest and turning the keys over to Ansu Fati, Trincão and others, but there's still some work to be done. With the club needing to sell in order to buy, moves for Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia are on hold unless the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Jean Clair Todibo can be sold off.

Will Lyon hold onto its stars?

Memphis and Houssem Aouar have drawn plenty of interest, and for a while it seemed inevitable that both would depart after Lyon's run to the Champions League semifinals. Aouar, it seems, will stay, having said as much following Sunday's draw vs. Marseille in which he scored from the penalty spot. Memphis, however, has long agreed to personal terms with Barcelona. It's just a matter of whether the Spanish power can raise the funds to make a move in time.

TOP RUMORS/REPORTS

Arsenal has given an indication that it will pay Partey's release clause, setting in motion a move to bring him to the Emirates. (Antonio Ruiz)

Man United has turned its attention to fill its winger needs to Atalanta's Amad Traore, an 18-year-old with limited first-team experience, who won't join until January. United will reportedly pay $35.3 million for him, plus add-ons. (The Guardian)

Douglas Costa is heading back to Bayern Munich on loan from Juventus, which will in turn bring in rising Italian star Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina on loan with an obligation to buy for $58.8 million. (Fabrizio Romano)

DONE DEADLINE DAY DEALS

(To be updated throughout the day as moves cross the finish line. The deadlines in Eastern time are:

- 12 p.m.: Germany

- 2 p.m.: Italy

- 6 p.m. England, France, Spain)

• Everton signs Norwich City center back Ben Godfrey (Everton)

• Tottenham sends left back/winger Ryan Sessegnon on loan to Hoffenheim for the rest of the season (Tottenham)

• PSG signs midfielder Danilo Pereira on loan from Porto and striker Moise Kean on loan from Everton for the rest of the season (PSG | PSG)