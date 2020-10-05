Manchester United bolstered its attacking options by signing free agent Edinson Cavani before the extended summer transfer window closed on Monday.

The 33-year-old striker scored 200 goals in 301 games during seven years at Paris Saint-Germain but he left at the end of his contract in June.

The Uruguayan has signed a one-season contract with the option for an additional year, and United’s second game after the international break is against PSG in the Champions League on Oct. 20.

“Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honor to be here,” Cavani said. “I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club.”

With United reeling from a 6-1 loss to Tottenham in the English Premier League on Sunday, Cavani will provide another option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been deploying Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood up front. The last striker United signed was a backup: Odion Ighalo on deadline day in January.

“Edinson is an experienced ultimate professional who always gives everything for his team,” Solskjaer said. “His goalscoring record for club and country is fantastic and we are delighted to sign a player of his caliber.”

But Cavani has not played since March and struggled with injury problems in his final season at PSG.

“He’ll bring energy, power, leadership and a great mentality to the squad but, most importantly, he’ll bring goals,” Solskjaer said. “He has had a brilliant career so far, winning trophies at almost every club he has played for, and he still has so much more to give at the highest level.

“The opportunity for our young players to learn from one of Europe’s top goalscorers over the last 10 years is fantastic and it will really benefit them going forward.”

United’s need for reinforcements has been exposed by Solskjaer’s side collecting only three points from its first three league games.

“I look forward to continuing to write my little story inside the book of football,” Cavani said, “and I know that’s why my focus has to remain the same as always — work, work, work. I have had a conversation with the manager and this has increased my desire to wear this beautiful shirt.”

United also signed left back Alex Telles from Porto for 15 million euros ($18 million) plus potentially another 2 million euros depending on the 27-year-old Brazilian’s success with the club.

An outgoing from Old Trafford was center back Chris Smalling joining Roma permanently after spending last season on loan at the Serie A club.

Smalling was a link with the Alex Ferguson era, winning Premier League titles in 2011 and 2013. The record 20-time English champions haven’t won the title since then.

GODFREY TO EVERTON

Everton is the surprise leader after winning four out of four. And after remodeling his midfield to great effect, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti added a defender by bringing in Ben Godfrey from second-tier Norwich for a reported 25 million pounds ($32 million).

The 22-year-old Godfrey was part of the Norwich team that was relegated from the Premier League last season, but is regarded as a top prospect and was captain of England Under-21s last year.

With Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite injured, Ancelotti has no backup to center backs Yerry Mina and Michael Keane as Everton looks to maintain its brilliant start to the season.

Everton has prioritized improving its midfield in this transfer window, signing Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and playmaker James Rodriguez, and it has had an immediate effect.

WILSHERE LEAVES

Jack Wilshere is searching for a new club after agreeing with West Ham to terminate his contract.

The 28-year-old midfielder managed just 19 appearances since joining from Arsenal in 2018.

“I have been fully fit for a large period of my time at the club,” Wilshere said, “including over the course of the last eight months — training hard every day — but unfortunately have not been given the opportunity to play.”