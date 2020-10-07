Portugal and Spain will meet in a friendly on Wednesday, Oct. 7., marking the first time the two sides will face one another since their 3-3 draw in the 2018 World Cup group stage.

Each team is taking part in the international friendly before resuming its UEFA Nations League campaigns. The match was originally scheduled to take place in June but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV or ESPN+.

Lineups:

Portugal XI: Rui Patrício; João Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Semedo, Guerreiro; Rúben Neves, João Moutinho, Renato Sanches; Trincão, Cristiano Ronaldo, André Silva.

Spain XI: Kepa; Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Llorente, Reguilón; Busquets, Ceballos, Canales; Rodrigo, Olmo, Gerard Moreno.

In Portugal and Spain's last meeting, Cristiano Ronaldo recorded a hat trick to lead Portugal to the group stage draw in the thrilling World Cup match. Spain had come back from a goal down on two occasions and later pulled ahead before Ronaldo saved the day for Portugal with a converted free kick in the 88th minute. Both teams went on to exit the World Cup in the round of 16. Since then, Ronaldo has become just the second men's player to reach 100 international goals, and he enters the day trailing Iranian great Ali Daei's record of 109 by eight.

The two teams are meeting in a friendly for the first time since 2010, with Portugal holding a 4-0 all-time friendly record over Spain.

Portugal is undefeated in its last five friendlies and will compete in its first exhibition since October 2018, a 3-1 victory over Scotland. Meanwhile, Spain has not suffered a loss since back-to-back defeats against England and Croatia in the 2018-19 Nations League.

Each team will resume its UEFA Nations League group competition following the international friendly, with Spain facing Switzerland on Oct. 10 and Portugal competing on Oct. 11 against France. Wednesday's international friendly will take place at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.