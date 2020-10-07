Rose Lavelle has followed in Sam Mewis's footsteps.

Days after Mewis opened her scoring account with Man City Women in both the Women's FA Cup and Women's Super League competitions, Lavelle scored her first goal for the club, doing so against Everton in the Women's League Cup.

Lavelle redirected home a corner kick after failing to be tracked on a near-post run to bring Man City level at 1-1 in the 52nd minute. Man City went on to win, 3-1, to earn three points in the opening match of the group stage of the competition. The six group winners and the top two second-place finishers advance to the knockout rounds.

Lavelle and Man City will get another crack at Everton in the FA Cup final, on Nov. 1 at Wembley Stadium. It was Mewis's first goal for the club, against Arsenal in the semifinals, that punched the team's ticket there.

Lavelle and Mewis are on short-term deals with Man City, as part of a growing contingent of U.S. women's national team players in England's top flight. They're joined by Christen Press and Tobin Heath (Manchester United) and Alex Morgan (Tottenham).

All five–and other players based abroad–will be absent from the first USWNT camp since the SheBelieves Cup, with U.S. Soccer announcing Wednesday that Vlatko Andonovski will gather a group in Colorado upon the conclusion of the NWSL's Fall Series from Oct. 18-28. There won't be any matches as part of the camp, and "the U.S. team and staff will operate inside a controlled environment at a Denver-area hotel. Everyone entering the controlled environment will undergo multiple COVID-19 tests before traveling, and then will be tested upon arrival, and then every two days during camp. There will be no full team training until the results of all arrival tests are confirmed."

“Getting the national team back together brings us relief and excitement, and I’m thankful for all the work done behind the scenes to make this happen, and make it happen safely for all the players and staff,” Andonovski said in a statement. “We’re going to be smart and efficient in how we conduct this camp, but we know that the Olympics will be coming fast once the calendar turns to 2021, so we have to make as much progress as we can during the time we have in Denver.”