Spain and Switzerland will resume their Nations League campaigns when they meet in group competition on Saturday.

Entering the match, Spain sits atop the League A, Group 4 standings with four points while Switzerland is last with one point. Switzerland has yet to register a victory during the 2020-21 Nations League competition.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV or ESPN+.

Spain began the Nations League group competition with a 1-1 draw against Germany after José Luis Gayà tied up the match in extra time. The club then bounced back against Ukraine as it scored four goals while holding the opposition scoreless.

Captain Sergio Ramos has led the way for Spain during the team's first two Nations League matches. The 34-year-old has recorded two of Spain's five goals, including a converted penalty kick. Meanwhile, Spain's young talent has played a role as 17-year-old Ansu Fati became the youngest player to ever score for Spain following his goal against Ukraine.

Switzerland and Germany have each been held winless in group competition through their first two matches, though Germany holds the edge due to its two draws. Switzerland lost its first Nations League match against Ukraine, 2-1, followed by a 1-1 draw against Germany. Haris Seferović and Silvan Widmer have each scored for Switzerland.

Spain will host Switzerland at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid. Fans were not allowed at Nations League games throughout September due to the coronavirus pandemic.