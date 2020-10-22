How to Watch Celtic vs. AC Milan

Celtic vs AC Milan stream: Watch Europa League online, TV, lineups - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Celtic vs. AC Milan Live Stream: Watch Europa League Online, TV Channel, Lineups

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Storied clubs Celtic and AC Milan open their quest to win the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, when they meet at Celtic Park in Glasgow. First kick is scheduled for 3 p.m.

The Europa League stage isn't the one on which either side is desiring to feature, but winning the competition would present another avenue to returning to the Champions League.

The two clubs are in arguably the toughest Europa League group, along with Lille and Sparta Prague.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV or CBS All Access.

Lineups:

Celtic XI: Barkas; Welsh, Duffy, Ajer, Frimpong; Ntcham, Brown, McGregor; Laxalt, Ajeti, Griffiths.

AC Milan XI: Donnarumma; Dalot, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo; Tonali, Kessie; Castillejo, Brahim, Krunic; Ibrahimovic

Milan was boosted by the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who recovered after a bout with the coronavirus and scored twice in the club's Milan derby victory over Inter last weekend. The Rossoneri lead Serie A through four matches, winning all of their games thus far and outscoring opponents 9-1. They won't have the services of Turkish star Hakan Calhanoglu, though, as he's out after suffering an injury in training.

Celtic, meanwhile, trails heated rival Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, falling in their latest Old Firm derby, 2-0, last weekend. It will be missing Odsonne Edouard, who is still recovering from his coronavirus infection. One personnel overlap between the clubs involves Uruguayan left winger Diego Laxalt, who is on loan with Celtic from Milan and will face off against his parent club.

The two clubs have met 10 times in European competition, with Celtic winning just once, back in 2007.

YOU MAY LIKE

bobby-bowden-florida-state
College Football

Bobby Bowden Expresses Thanks After 'Tough' COVID-19 Bout

Bowden was hospitalized Oct. 6, three days after he tested positive for COVID-19

Kris Statlander in the ring for AEW
Play
Wrestling

Q&A: Kris Statlander on the Unique Series ‘The Masked Wrestler’

AEW allowed Kris Statlander to work with IWTV on its fun, innovative series “The Masked Wrestler” and Statlander is loving the opportunity to stay on camera as she recovers from a torn ACL.

Kris Statlander
Play
Video

Kris Statlander is back on camera with “The Masked Wrestler”

Kris Statlander is away from AEW due to an ACL injury, but she is back on camera for IWTV’s newest project, “The Masked Wrestler.” Statlander is one of three panelists trying to determine the identity of each masked wrestler in this 8-person tournament. The losers of each match ...read more

  • 7 minutes ago
Tottenham's Harry Kane
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Tottenham vs. LASK

Tottenham opens group play in the Europa League against the Austrian side.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl logo
Play
College Football

How a New Bowl Sponsorship Came Together During a Pandemic

When Cheez-It dropped its sponsorship of the Cactus Bowl, Guaranteed Rate came to the rescue.

Zlatan-Ibrahimovic-Milan-Bologna
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Celtic vs. AC Milan

The two storied clubs meet in the Europa League group stage.

Secret Deodorant

francona-cash
Play
MLB

Kevin Cash and Terry Francona Share a Bond–and a Few Insults

Cash got his Rays team to the World Series, but not without a few barbs from Francona along the way.