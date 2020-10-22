How to Watch Celtic vs. AC Milan

Storied clubs Celtic and AC Milan open their quest to win the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, when they meet at Celtic Park in Glasgow. First kick is scheduled for 3 p.m.

The Europa League stage isn't the one on which either side is desiring to feature, but winning the competition would present another avenue to returning to the Champions League.

The two clubs are in arguably the toughest Europa League group, along with Lille and Sparta Prague.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV or CBS All Access.

Lineups:

Celtic XI: Barkas; Welsh, Duffy, Ajer, Frimpong; Ntcham, Brown, McGregor; Laxalt, Ajeti, Griffiths.

AC Milan XI: Donnarumma; Dalot, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo; Tonali, Kessie; Castillejo, Brahim, Krunic; Ibrahimovic

Milan was boosted by the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who recovered after a bout with the coronavirus and scored twice in the club's Milan derby victory over Inter last weekend. The Rossoneri lead Serie A through four matches, winning all of their games thus far and outscoring opponents 9-1. They won't have the services of Turkish star Hakan Calhanoglu, though, as he's out after suffering an injury in training.

Celtic, meanwhile, trails heated rival Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, falling in their latest Old Firm derby, 2-0, last weekend. It will be missing Odsonne Edouard, who is still recovering from his coronavirus infection. One personnel overlap between the clubs involves Uruguayan left winger Diego Laxalt, who is on loan with Celtic from Milan and will face off against his parent club.

The two clubs have met 10 times in European competition, with Celtic winning just once, back in 2007.