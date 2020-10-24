How to Watch El Clasico: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

Storied rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid meet again at Camp Nou on Saturday in the latest edition of El Clasico.

Both clubs are entering the match after surprising 1-0 losses in league play, and they'll be eager to bounce back. The match is sandwiched in between the teams' first two Champions League matches as well. Barcelona opened group play with a 5-1 win over upstart Ferencvaros, while Real Madrid fell surprisingly to Shakhtar Donetsk, 3-2, at home, and faces early pressure in the competition.

Here's how to watch El Clasico:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Bein Sports, Bein Sports en Español

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via Fanatiz.

Real Madrid holds the most recent bragging rights between the two sides, holding Barcelona to a draw and then beating Lionel Messi & Co. in the two league meetings last season, en route to ending Barcelona's reign atop La Liga and reclaiming the title.

This season, both are looking up in the table at some unlikely leaders, with Real Sociedad and Villarreal both on 11 points. Real Madrid has a game in hand on the pair, and Barcelona has two, though.

Real Madrid will be boosted by the return of defender Sergio Ramos, who missed the defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk. Barcelona is also getting a key defender back, with Jordi Alba fit to feature after missing time with an injury of his own.

The match has the chance to become the first Clasico in which an American takes place, with new Barcelona signing Sergiño Dest in contention to feature for Ronald Koeman's side.