How to Watch Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Man United vs Chelsea live stream: Watch online, TV channel, time - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Manchester United vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch Premier League Online, TV Channel

Author:
Publish date:

Two Premier League powers go head-to-head at Old Trafford as Manchester United hosts Chelsea in a key early-season match on Saturday.

Both sides have gotten off to wobbly starts, with United going 2-2-0 and Chelsea 2-1-2, dropping points in surprise circumstances and conceding at an unsustainable rate. Both are looking up at first-place Everton entering the weekend, with Chelsea five points off the pace, and United seven back–and only four points clear of the bottom three.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

Manchester United, which is coming off an exhilarating Champions League win over PSG, could have new forward signing Edinson Cavani feature for the first time, with the ex-PSG forward ready to make his debut. The Red Devils could also welcome Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood back after they missed the midweek win. Anthony Martial (suspended), Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard (injury) won't play.

Chelsea, meanwhile, is coming off a scoreless Champions League draw vs. Sevilla and should have its full complement of new signings available, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy set to deputize in place of the injured and oft-criticized Kepa Arrizabalaga. 

U.S. national team star Christian Pulisic is also fit to feature from the start, though he's now part of a loaded attack that includes new signings Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Both sides will be back in action in the Champions League next week as part of a high-intensity period of a condensed schedule on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

YOU MAY LIKE

Barcelona-Sell-Messi
Play
Soccer

How to Watch El Clasico: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

The two rivals meet again at Camp Nou, both coming off surprise losses in La Liga.

Pulisic-UCL-Chelsea-Sevilla
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Chelsea

The two Premier League powers go head-to-head at Old Trafford on Saturday.

ohio-state-nebraska-watch
Play
College Football

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Ohio State and Nebraska will kick off the Big Ten's 2020 college football season on Saturday afternoon.

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) watches from the sidelines in the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 43-0.
Play
NFL

The Bucs Better Hope the Antonio Brown Signing Works Out

Antonio Brown is reportedly joining the Bucs, but Conor Orr says adding the receiver can be detrimental for the franchise's long-term goals.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of game three of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field.
Play
MLB

The Coronation of King Walker Buehler

In 11 postseason starts, Walker Buehler is 3-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 12.18 strikeouts per nine innings. He is the best young pitcher in baseball.

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) reacts after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning of game three of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field.
Play
MLB

Glove-First Catcher Barnes Makes World Series History With His Bat

Austin Barnes became the first player since 1961 to drive in a run on a home run and on a bunt in a World Series game.

Wisconsin Wins Big Ten Opener
Play
Video

Wisconsin Defeats Illinois 45-7 in Big Ten Opener

The 2020 Big Ten college football season began Friday night as Wisconsin defeated Illinois 42-7. Badgers QB Graham Mertz completed his first 17 passes, tying the Badgers' single-game record for consecutive completions, for the 3rd-longest streak in a conference game in Big Ten ...read more

  • 9 hours ago

Big Ten Opener