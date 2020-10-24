How to Watch Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Two Premier League powers go head-to-head at Old Trafford as Manchester United hosts Chelsea in a key early-season match on Saturday.

Both sides have gotten off to wobbly starts, with United going 2-2-0 and Chelsea 2-1-2, dropping points in surprise circumstances and conceding at an unsustainable rate. Both are looking up at first-place Everton entering the weekend, with Chelsea five points off the pace, and United seven back–and only four points clear of the bottom three.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, Telemundo

Manchester United, which is coming off an exhilarating Champions League win over PSG, could have new forward signing Edinson Cavani feature for the first time, with the ex-PSG forward ready to make his debut. The Red Devils could also welcome Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood back after they missed the midweek win. Anthony Martial (suspended), Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard (injury) won't play.

Chelsea, meanwhile, is coming off a scoreless Champions League draw vs. Sevilla and should have its full complement of new signings available, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy set to deputize in place of the injured and oft-criticized Kepa Arrizabalaga.

U.S. national team star Christian Pulisic is also fit to feature from the start, though he's now part of a loaded attack that includes new signings Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Both sides will be back in action in the Champions League next week as part of a high-intensity period of a condensed schedule on account of the coronavirus pandemic.