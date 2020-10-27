Atletico Madrid will look to rebound in the Champions League on Tuesday after falling 4–0 to Bayern Munich in the club's group-opening contest last week. The Spanish club recently beat Real Betis in league play, and it will look to continue building confidence against a tough Salzburg squad coached by American Jesse Marsch.

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Salzburg enters Tuesday's match coming off a 2–2 draw to Lokomotiv Moscow in its opening game.

Salzburg has secured consecutive group stage campaigns for the first time since 1994 and comes into Tuesday's match having won nine of their domestic competition games so far this season.

Atletico has had recent success in European play, having won 19 of their last 21 matches. It has also reached five European finals in the last 11 seasons, including two in Champions League play. Despite that success, though, Atletico coach Diego Simeone said last week he wasn't sure what caused his team's "heavy defeat" to Bayern.

"I don't know if we made big mistakes or they were down to their virtues," Simeone said.

"The bad taste of the defeat will stay with me but I'll focus on a lot of positive things and as I'm an optimist I'll focus on the things that will make us better in the future."

The club will look to right its recent Champions League wrongs on Tuesday and get back on track in group play.