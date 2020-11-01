How to Watch Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time
Manchester United, who's coming off of a 5-0 Champions League win over RB Leipzig, will take on Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.
The Gunners are looking for back-to-back Premier League victories over Manchester United for the first time since 2006-07. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will bring back several first-team regulars who have been out due to injuries, but his star defender David Luiz is still out with an injury. He will need to decide whether to stick with a three-defender system in Luiz's absence.
However, Arsenal has lost three of its four league match-ups.
While Manchester United is coming off a high, the sweep wasn't pretty. There wasn't much between the two sides, especially during the first half, and the game was won by a flurry of late goals.
Coming into the matchup against Arsenal, Man U is winless in the past four league meetings (D2, L2). Additionally, they are unbeaten in 13 home league games against the Gunners.
Manchester's recently signed left-back Alex Telles tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 28 after not playing on Wednesday. He will isolate for 10 days.
How to Watch:
Date: Sunday, November 1
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
TV Channel/Live Stream: You can stream the match on Peacock.