How to Watch Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Manchester United, who's coming off of a 5-0 Champions League win over RB Leipzig, will take on Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Gunners are looking for back-to-back Premier League victories over Manchester United for the first time since 2006-07. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will bring back several first-team regulars who have been out due to injuries, but his star defender David Luiz is still out with an injury. He will need to decide whether to stick with a three-defender system in Luiz's absence.

However, Arsenal has lost three of its four league match-ups.

While Manchester United is coming off a high, the sweep wasn't pretty. There wasn't much between the two sides, especially during the first half, and the game was won by a flurry of late goals.

Coming into the matchup against Arsenal, Man U is winless in the past four league meetings (D2, L2). Additionally, they are unbeaten in 13 home league games against the Gunners.

Manchester's recently signed left-back Alex Telles tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 28 after not playing on Wednesday. He will isolate for 10 days.

How to Watch:

Date: Sunday, November 1

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel/Live Stream: You can stream the match on Peacock.