Ronaldo Scores Twice in First Game Back After COVID-19 Bout

It took Cristiano Ronaldo just three minutes of action on Sunday to score his first goal back since testing positive for COVID-19.

Ronaldo entered in the 56th minute of Juventus' Serie A match against Spezia and found the left corner of the goal just three minutes later.

In the 76th minute of the contest, Ronaldo score for the second time in 20 minutes, chipping a penalty over the opposing keeper.

Ronaldo first tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 13 while on international duty with Portugal. The Portuguese Federation announced at the time that he was "doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation." He returned to Turin two days later to finish his isolation period at home.

All of Ronaldo's subsequent tests described him as asymptomatic.

On Friday, Juventus announced he tested negative for COVID-19 and no longer has to isolate.

The Portuguese star has missed two Serie A matches, a pair of 1-1 draws against Crotone and Hellas Verona, and two Champions League games, including Juve's opening win over Dynamo Kiev.

The Italian side will square off against Ferencvaros in Champions League play on Wednesday.

Juventus held on to win 4-1.