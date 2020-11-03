Lampard Gives Encouraging Update on Pulisic's Injury

SI.com
Lampard Gives Encouraging Update on Pulisic's Hamstring Injury

Christian Pulisic's hamstring injury isn't that bad after all.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirmed Tuesday that the injury, suffered after a freak slip in pregame warmups prior to the Blues' win over Burnley on Saturday, is "minor" and that he's already back in training.

"He had a scan yesterday which showed a very minor injury to his hamstring, and he's already back outside," Lampard said during his comments before Chelsea's Champions League group match vs. Rennes. "He won't be fit tomorrow, but we'll see after that."

Pulisic had just returned in early October from a two-month injury layoff after suffering a more serious hamstring injury in the FA Cup final. As Lampard said, the U.S. star won't face Rennes in the third match of group play, but he left the door open for a potential return on Saturday vs. Sheffield United. The match is Chelsea's last before the international break, and the encouraging injury news means that Pulisic could potentially remain in frame for the U.S. men's national team's November camp, which will be taking place in the U.K. 

The U.S. will play Wales on Nov. 12, with U.S. Soccer working to arrange a second friendly after initial plans to face Australia fell through.

