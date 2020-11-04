Chelsea and Rennes will meet in their third match of the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The Blues enter the match tied with Sevilla atop the Group E standings with four points, while Rennes is tied with Krasnodar with one point each at the bottom. Sevilla faces Krasnodar on Wednesday.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra3

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV (sign up now for a free seven-day trial) or CBS All Access.

Chelsea is coming off a 4-0 defeat of Krasnodar after beginning its Champions League campaign with a 0-0 draw against Sevilla. Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi recorded a goal apiece while Werner has added an assist.

Pulisic will miss Chelsea's contest against Rennes after injuring his hamstring during warmups prior to the club's match against Burnley on Saturday. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Tuesday that the injury is "minor" and that Pulisic is already back in training.

Meanwhile, Rennes is coming off a 1-0 defeat to Sevilla in group stage play after starting its Champions League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar. Sehrou Guirassy recorded Rennes' lone goal on a converted penalty attempt.

Wednesday's match marks the first time Chelsea and Rennes will meet in competition. Chelsea has lost one of their last nine Champions League home matches against French competition, while Rennes has lost their two away games in England against European competition.

Fans will not be allowed at the match in London amid the COVID-19 pandemic.