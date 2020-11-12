How to Watch Argentina vs. Paraguay

Argentina vs. Paraguay Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Online, TV Channel, Time
Argentina and Paraguay will square off Thursday as the next set of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers continues.
Argentina is coming off two victories over Ecuador and Bolivia. Lionel Messi converted a penalty to help Argentina secure a 1-0 victory over Ecuador, while Joaquin Correa and Lautaro Martinez scored goals to secure the victory over Bolivia.
Paraguay has not qualified for a World Cup since 2010. The team earned earned four points in its first two games: a 1-0 victory over Venezuela and a 2-2 draw against Peru. Angel Romero scored two goals in those games, putting him in a tie for second in scoring behind Neymar, Luis Suarez and Andre Carrillo (three apiece) in the qualifying tournament's early days.
Here's how you can watch the match:
How to Watch:
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: None in the USA
Live Stream: You can stream the match and all South American World Cup qualifiers via Fanatiz, a pay-per-view service. Sign up for a free trial here.
Argentina holds an all-time edge vs. Paraguay to the tune of a 58-16-33 record, though it's gone winless in the last three (0-1-2) and hasn't won a matchup between the two sides since a 6-1 thrashing in Copa America 2015. In qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, Argentina failed to score in their two meetings, with the two drawing 0-0 and Paraguay winning 1-0.
After the first set of 2022 qualifiers, Argentina sits in second (Brazil has a greater goal differential), while Paraguay is two points back in fourth place.
The top four teams in the table automatically qualify for Qatar 2022, while the fifth-place team goes into an intercontinental playoff for another spot at the World Cup.