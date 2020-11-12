Louisville Builds Out Its Squad in NWSL Expansion Draft

Racing Louisville will take significant steps toward building its complete roster, as the NWSL's new team in 2021 makes its picks in the league's expansion draft.

Teams around the league were permitted to protect 11 players, including up to two who are on U.S. Soccer's designated list of 23 allocated USWNT players (The full list of protected and unprotected players can be seen here). Teams can lose up to two players, but if one of their USWNT allocated players is taken, then they will not be subjected to any more selections. Louisville, meanwhile, can only pick two allocated players, total.

If it takes only one allocated player, then it will receive $75,000 in allocation money (which can be used to supplement salaries outside of the cap and to increase the likelihood of signing top international talent; it can also be used toward the No. 1 pick in this winter's NWSL draft), and if it doesn't take any allocated players, then it will receive $150,000. Conversely, any teams that have an allocated player taken will receive $75,000 in allocation money for their troubles.

“Racing Louisville is at the very start of its journey,” Louisville manager Christy Holly said in the build-up to the draft. “We need to identify players that align with our journey and have the same desires, ambition, hunger and energy as us to work through this project.”

The Chicago Red Stars are exempt from the proceedings, having traded for expansion draft protection late last month. Louisville was able to squeeze forwards Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasoto, the No. 5 overall draft pick and an international roster slot out of the Red Stars in exchange for immunity, meaning the draft will go between 14 and 16 rounds. (Louisville also signed Jamaica international and former Washington Spirit forward Cheyna Matthews off waivers as its third player.)

ROUND 1

Louisville takes versatile North Carolina Courage defender Addisyn Merrick, who just completed her rookie season. After losing Crystal Dunn to Portland and Jaelene Daniels to retirement, it's another blow to North Carolina's fullback depth.

ROUND 2

Louisville takes defender Julia Ashley from OL Reign. Ashley did not play in her first season in the league.

ROUND 3

Louisville takes midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe from Sky Blue FC, who enjoyed a breakout performance with the club in this year's competitions.

ROUND 4

Louisville takes forward CeCe Kizer from the Challenge Cup champion Houston Dash.

ROUND 5

Louisville takes goalkeeper Katie Lund, the Washington Spirit's backup goalkeeper.