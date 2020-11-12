Louisville Builds Out Its Squad in NWSL Expansion Draft

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

NWSL Expansion Draft: Racing Louisville Builds Its Squad

Author:
Publish date:

Racing Louisville will take significant steps toward building its complete roster, as the NWSL's new team in 2021 makes its picks in the league's expansion draft.

Teams around the league were permitted to protect 11 players, including up to two who are on U.S. Soccer's designated list of 23 allocated USWNT players (The full list of protected and unprotected players can be seen here). Teams can lose up to two players, but if one of their USWNT allocated players is taken, then they will not be subjected to any more selections. Louisville, meanwhile, can only pick two allocated players, total.

If it takes only one allocated player, then it will receive $75,000 in allocation money (which can be used to supplement salaries outside of the cap and to increase the likelihood of signing top international talent; it can also be used toward the No. 1 pick in this winter's NWSL draft), and if it doesn't take any allocated players, then it will receive $150,000. Conversely, any teams that have an allocated player taken will receive $75,000 in allocation money for their troubles.

“Racing Louisville is at the very start of its journey,” Louisville manager Christy Holly said in the build-up to the draft. “We need to identify players that align with our journey and have the same desires, ambition, hunger and energy as us to work through this project.”

The Chicago Red Stars are exempt from the proceedings, having traded for expansion draft protection late last month. Louisville was able to squeeze forwards Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasoto, the No. 5 overall draft pick and an international roster slot out of the Red Stars in exchange for immunity, meaning the draft will go between 14 and 16 rounds. (Louisville also signed Jamaica international and former Washington Spirit forward Cheyna Matthews off waivers as its third player.)

Follow along here as Louisville makes its selections (picks will be updated as they occur).

ROUND 1

Louisville takes versatile North Carolina Courage defender Addisyn Merrick, who just completed her rookie season. After losing Crystal Dunn to Portland and Jaelene Daniels to retirement, it's another blow to North Carolina's fullback depth.

ROUND 2

Louisville takes defender Julia Ashley from OL Reign. Ashley did not play in her first season in the league.

ROUND 3

Louisville takes midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe from Sky Blue FC, who enjoyed a breakout performance with the club in this year's competitions.

ROUND 4

Louisville takes forward CeCe Kizer from the Challenge Cup champion Houston Dash.

ROUND 5

Louisville takes goalkeeper Katie Lund, the Washington Spirit's backup goalkeeper.

YOU MAY LIKE

freddie freeman
Play
MLB

José Abreu, Freddie Freeman Win 2020 MLB MVP Awards

Abreu and Freeman are the first pair of first basemen to win the award in the same season since 2006.

sec logo
Play
College Football

Every Week 11 College Football Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

To date, there have been 57 FBS games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 this season, including 11 so far for Week 11.

Racing-Louisville-Branding
Play
Soccer

Louisville Builds Out Its Squad in NWSL Expansion Draft

NWSL's newest team in 2021 combs through the list of unprotected players to build the foundation for its inaugural roster.

ivy-league-tournament-canceled
Play
College Basketball

Ivy League Cancelled All Winter Sports for the 2020-21 Season

The Ivy League Council of Presidents unanimously decided to cancel all winter sports for the 2020-21 season, the first D-I school to do so.

best-defensive-players-in-cleveland-browns-history
Cleveland Browns

Best Defensive Players in Cleveland Browns History

A quick scan of Hall of Famers who played for the Browns shows a lot of offensive talent, but the franchise has employed some true defensive standouts over the years. This article will count down the top 10 defensive players in the history of the Browns.

College Football

Vantrease's 4 TDs lead Buffalo past Miami (Ohio) 42-10

College Football

College Football